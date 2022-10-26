Machine Gun Kelly's Latest Red Carpet Look Includes A Targaryen-Style Man Bun and Sheer Caged Corset

Watch : Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover

Machine Gun Kelly came ready to slay.

The "Bloody Valentine" singer looked ready for battle as he walked the red carpet at TIME 100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25. In a punk rocker-meets-warrior moment, Kelly showed off a tough look which included a sheer, caged body corset across his tattooed chest, long leather sleeves with built-in-gloves and black leather pants. He accessorized with a chained choker necklace and pointed-toe ankle boots. (See every star at the TIME 100 Next Gala here)

On top, the musician swept his platinum blonde hair into a man bun which gave off serious Targaryen family vibes. (House of the Dragon fans, IYKYK.)

Kelly, real name Colson Baker, was joined at the event by his fiancée Megan Fox who debuted an epic hair transformation of her own. The Jennifer's Body star swapped her signature dark locks for Ariel-esque red, which she styled down and with a center part. Her new do' was worn with a bombshell ensemble which included a gold strapless gown from Maison Yeya, featuring a dangerously high slit, strappy metallic sandals, a box clutch and a deep magenta lip.