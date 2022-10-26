Machine Gun Kelly's Latest Red Carpet Look Includes A Targaryen-Style Man Bun and Sheer Caged Corset

Machine Gun Kelly came ready to slay.
The "Bloody Valentine" singer looked ready for battle as he walked the red carpet at TIME 100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25. In a punk rocker-meets-warrior moment, Kelly showed off a tough look which included a sheer, caged body corset across his tattooed chest, long leather sleeves with built-in-gloves and black leather pants. He accessorized with a chained choker necklace and pointed-toe ankle boots. (See every star at the TIME 100 Next Gala here)
On top, the musician swept his platinum blonde hair into a man bun which gave off serious Targaryen family vibes. (House of the Dragon fans, IYKYK.)
Kelly, real name Colson Baker, was joined at the event by his fiancée Megan Fox who debuted an epic hair transformation of her own. The Jennifer's Body star swapped her signature dark locks for Ariel-esque red, which she styled down and with a center part. Her new do' was worn with a bombshell ensemble which included a gold strapless gown from Maison Yeya, featuring a dangerously high slit, strappy metallic sandals, a box clutch and a deep magenta lip.
This isn't the first time Kelly and Fox has turn heads because of their wild hairstyles. Over the summer, the couple showed up to the premiere of Kelly's Hulu documentary Life in Pink with, of course, pink hair.
Kelly, 32, and Fox, 36, got engaged in back in January after nearly two years of dating.
"Just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," the actress wrote on Instagram following the proposal. "And then we drank each other's blood."
While the "twin flames" haven't yet set a wedding date, Kelly said they are "trying to find a spot" that matches his "artistic" vision.
"The location is hard," he explained to James Corden on a February episode of Late Late Show, adding that he'd ideally love for the wedding venue to feature a "red river" and "gothic" elements.
Sounds like a punk warrior wedding may be up next.