Jeremy Rudd Joins Horror Film The Fetus as Associate Producer and Cast Member

Jeremy Rudd joined strengths as an associate producer and cast member with actors Bill Moseley, Lauren LaVera, and director Joe Lam in the 2023 horror film The Fetus.
Written by award-winning writer-director Joe Lam, The Fetus delivers a powerful message through a story of a man who must overcome his past trauma to accept fatherhood.
The story is centered on a young couple, Chris (Julian Curtis) and Alessa (Lauren LaVera), who have to deal with Alessa's disapproving dad, Maddox (Bill Moseley). Chris, the movie's protagonist, has self-worth problems that stem from his upbringing and prevent him from building a nice family life with Alessa.
To make things worse, Maddox isn't keen on Chris as a suitable match for his daughter. He is actively working to undermine their relationship through any means possible (and some of them are truly wicked and nefarious).
In the meantime, Alessa gets pregnant, and a supernatural entity grows inside her belly. She hides the news out of fear that Maddox will have her child sacrificed for his narcissistic ends. The only way for the couple to make it through this ordeal and move forward as a family is if they can overcome Maddox's plans and heal their trauma.
Jeremy Rudd, known for his roles in The Cabin House, Burning Sands, In My Dreams and Showtime's television series City on a Hill, is set to play the role of Mark.
Rudd is in good company with horror icon Bill Moseley playing the main villain. With 100 plus film and TV credits over a 40-year career, Moseley was in all the horror movies that horror lovers like to watch repeatedly. The sadistic yet darkly comedic villains that Moseley often portrays usually rant while committing acts of violence which is an excellent source of iconic horror villain catchphrases.
Moseley has starred in cult classic horror films, including House of 1000 Corpses, Halloween, Night of the Living Dead, Army of Darkness, and many more. His first significant role was in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 as Chop Top. Recently he played the main villain opposite Nicolas Cage in Prisoners of the Ghostland.
Besides playing a co-lead role, Rudd has been an invaluable part of the movie crew as the movie's associate producer. The filming was wrapped back in August, as the whole crew worked tirelessly together with director Joe Lam all summer to bring The Fetus to life and prepare it for a Halloween 2023 launch.
As Jeremy Rudd points out, even though they had to film in multiple locations across Pennsylvania, working on this movie was a truly memorable and teachable experience. "Working with Joe Lam, Julian Curtis, Bill Moseley, Lauren LaVera, and the rest of the crew was amazing," says Rudd. "Learning from them, seeing how they prepare for the set and get into the role mindset to portray these characters vividly. And I also have to give a big shoutout to the crew, ensuring every detail is in its place."
Lauren LaVera's recent credits include Terrifier 2, Marvel's Iron Fist, Dispatches From Elsewhere and Christmas Romance Al Dente, while her co-star Julian Curtis is known for his recurring role in Spooked, recurring roles in Dance Academy and Adam Ruins Everything, and will next be seen on Paramount+/Nickelodeon as a regular in season three of Are You Afraid of the Dark?.
Joe Lam of Shining Light Pictures wrote and directed The Fetus, producing it along with Joe Barbagallo (founder and owner of BarBHouse Productions), who recently finished the much anticipated third film of award-winning director Travis Stevens, A Wounded Fawn. Brielle Yuke Li and Brent Trotter are also on the production team as co-producers with associate directors Lee Forsyth, Nathan Rudd and Jeremy Rudd.