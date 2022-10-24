Jadore Fancy: From Humble Beginnings to Becoming a Household Name Across the U.S.

Jadore would interact with young girls and observe them from close quarters. She would travel to understand the fashion culture of all different places, from Miami to California. Today, she has buyers from places all across the U.S. "My target audience is girls who fancy cute sandals and high-end purses, go to the clubs and party, and want all eyes on them. For them, my collection has to be seductive, bold and sexy. Many young girls relate to this. They not only use my products themselves but also recommend them in their circles. My mantra is: When you have the money, you can buy happiness," remarks Jadore Fancy. That sentiment indeed resonates quite well with youngsters.

Jadore Fancy is the founder & CEO of the Jadore Fancy clothing brand. Jadore Fancy has struck the right chord in every young girl's heart, and her growing clientele across the US is proof. It is for all the right reasons that she has become a household name today and is due to open stores at three more locations: Houston, Dallas and Buckhead Atlanta.