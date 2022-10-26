How Kim Kardashian Is “Compartmentalizing” Family Life Following Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks

Kim Kardashian is focused on being a mama bear.
After she appeared to speak out against her estranged husband Kanye West's antisemitic remarks, Kim is trying to keep her attention on their four children: North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.
A source close to Kim exclusively told E! News that, amid the controversy, "Kim's just always worried about the kids."
A second insider gave insight on how she's handling the situation at home. "Kim is good at compartmentalizing and trying to keep things peaceful for the kids," the second source shared. "They focus on the kids and what they are doing."
On Oct. 24, Kim seemed to condemn her ex's antisemitic remarks with an Instagram Story standing in solitary with the Jewish community.
"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," she wrote without mentioning him. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."
The same day, the SKIMS founder spent some quality time with their son Saint at the Los Angeles' Nights of the Jack: The Ultimate Halloween Event. The reality star was joined by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kourtney's husband Travis Barker, and her kids, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, along with Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream Kardashian, for the spooky outing which was documented on both Kim and Kourtney's Instagram Stories.
The Kardashians star hasn't been the only one to denounce antisemitism this week. Following the "Stronger" rapper's remarks, Adidas ended business with Ye and his Yeezy brand on Oct. 25.
"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in their statement. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."
The brand went on to say that after a formal review, they have decided to "terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies."