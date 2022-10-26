American Idol’s Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome First Baby

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Scotty McCreery just went from singing "Blue Jean Baby" to welcoming his first baby.

The American Idol alum and his wife, Gabi Dugal McCreery, welcomed their first child together—a baby boy named Merrick Avery McCreery—at 4:34 a.m. on Oct. 24, according to the couple. In an Oct. 25 Instagram post, the new parents said their little one was born 11 days early and arrived at "7 lbs 13oz of nothin but love."

"Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life!" they wrote alongside snaps of the newborn in the hospital. "Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God."

And it's safe to say Scotty and Gabi's love this big just got a little bigger, as the pair penned in the birth announcement: "Never known a love like this."

Scotty and Gabi dated for six years before saying "I do" in 2018. In June, they announced that they were expecting a baby together.