Stanley Tucci Reveals the Greatest Lesson His CNN Travel Show Has Taught Him

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

It's hard to imagine a better life than Stanley Tucci's.

As host of CNN's Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, which is currently in the midst of its second season, the Oscar-nominated actor traverses the country in hopes of finding the best stories, the best cultures and, of course, the best food.

Over the course of his travels—which have brought Tucci from Milan to Tuscany and Umbria to Puglia—the 61-year-old actor has visited some of the most beautiful places on Earth, which have only served to validate what he always thought to be true about his family's homeland.

"It more than confirmed my suspicions and belief that the regions of Italy are different from one another," Tucci exclusively told E! News, "and that Italian culture is still very much founded in that person, and they relish it. It is partly one of the reasons why Italy has had so many governments over the past several years. It really cemented those suspicions."