You’ll Never Guess the Luxury Gifts Drake Gave His Guests at Star-Studded Birthday Party

Talk about some fabulous party favors.

While Drake celebrated his 36th birthday at a star-studded bash at the Miami hotspot Sexy Fish on Oct. 24, it was his partygoers who walked away with the best gifts of the night.

As seen in a video shared to TMZ, the "Hold On, We're Going Home" rapper hosted an over-the-top raffle and gave out some luxury freebies to guests, including a Rolex watch, a Chanel handbag, four $5,000 gift cards to Saks Fifth Avenue, 10 cash prizes of $10,000 each and more.

On Instagram, Love Island's Genevieve Shawcross, who scored a party invite, gave her fans a glimpse at the designer handbag she was gunning for in the raffle, posting a pic of a white quilted leather Chanel purse that was displayed on a shelf above boxes of luxury headphones. Emily Salch, who also appeared on the reality dating show, shared several snaps to her Instagram Stories, including a close up of the custom "Drake bucks"—fake $500 bills featuring the Grammy winner's face on them—which circulated around the venue throughout the night.