Exclusive

Siesta Key's Juliette Porter Reveals Where She Really Stands With Kelsey Owens

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Siesta Key star Juliette Porter teased her changing relationship with original cast member Kelsey Owens.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 27, 2022 3:00 PMTags
TVReality TVInterviewsExclusivesCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Are Siesta Key Stars Juliette Porter & Kelsey Owens Still Friends?

A new chapter in Siesta Key calls for a new start.

While Juliette Porter has had her ups and downs with cast member Kelsey Owens, the fashion designer is happy to report that the pair's relationship is in a much better place today.

"Kelsey and I are really great, better than we have ever been," Juliette told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Well, we used to be best friends, but we're in a really good spot now compared to where we once were."

So what brought these two back together after multiple seasons of distance and fighting? As it turns out, swimwear helped this pair move forward.

"She did walk in my JMP the Label fashion show at Miami Swim Week, which was amazing," Juliette shared. "It was such an important moment and she looked absolutely stunning in the suit she wore. I think people kind of forgot how talented Kelsey is. That girl can walk. She is a model for sure."

photos
Party Pics: Miami

And while Juliette says she doesn't know if they will ever get back to being true BFFs, she has "so much love and respect for her."

Instagram

"I have been filming this show with her from the beginning for almost six years," Juliette shared. "It's been such a majority of our 20s that it's fully shaped us at this stage in our life so that's a bond will always share."

Back in August, Kelsey took to Instagram and said she would be cut moving forward on Siesta Key. But according to Juliette, her co-star will be on this season a lot.

"I know there's a little bit of like speculation that she's barely around," she said. "That's not true. She's definitely around."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Madisson Hausburg Isn’t Giving Up on Her Fertility Journey

2

Schitt's Creek Executive Producer Ben Feigin Dead at 47

3

RHOBH: 8 Bombshells From Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna's Showdown

Instagram

In fact, the duo will have an honest conversation about their friendship that could provide many answers to fans' burning questions.

"We did have a talk where things got pretty real, pretty open," she teased. "I think we were able to heel a little bit. I think that the olive branch was, ‘Let's have you walk in my show' and I asked her if she was interested. I think that was our way of showing the world that we were moving on in a really cute, beautiful way."

Another blossoming relationship to look forward to this season is Juliette's romance with Clark Drum. While he's not one to regularly post on social media—and is hesitant to film scenes with her—the Florida resident is making his girlfriend happy at home.

"I feel like I finally found a guy who really listens to me, who respects me and he's just normal and fun," Juliette said. "I feel like we have a lot in common where, as I think my relationships in the past, I didn't really have that same type of connection as I do with Clark and it's very refreshing and I'm so much happier." 

Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Madisson Hausburg Isn’t Giving Up on Her Fertility Journey

2

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Performance

3

RHOBH: 8 Bombshells From Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna's Showdown

4

Schitt's Creek Executive Producer Ben Feigin Dead at 47

5

Lili Reinhart Doesn't Think She'll Be Invited Back to the Met Gala

Latest News

Jonathan Van Ness Shares Struggle With Binge Eating Disorder

See Which Stars Are First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees in 2022

Prue Leith Addresses Great British Bake Off’s Mexican Week

The Calling's Suspenseful First Trailer Will Have You Hooked

Exclusive

Siesta Key's Juliette Reveals Where She Stands With Kelsey

Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Surgery After Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis

Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Done Having Kids After Welcoming Son