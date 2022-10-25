You Can't Help Falling in Love With This First Look at Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley

Watch : What Jacob Elordi Learned From Ex Kaia Gerber

It's Jacob Elordi's turn to step into those blue suede shoes.

On Oct. 24, the actor was dressed as Elvis Presley as he filmed scenes for Sofia Coppola's upcoming biopic about the King of Rock 'n Roll's wife, Priscilla Presley. With his black hair slicked back in a pompadour, Jacob definitely looked the part of the music legend as he stepped out on set with co-star Cailee Spaeny, who plays his onscreen love.

During the day, the Euphoria star was seen in several outfits, including a formal look consisting of a blue three-piece blue suit, as well as casual poolside 'fit featuring a striped top and black shorts. Meanwhile, Cailee channeled Priscilla in a variety of retro get-ups with her hair in a large updo.

Produced by A24, the movie is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, which detailed the ups and downs of the couple's romance. Priscilla, who met Elvis when she was 14 years old, was married to the musician for six years before their divorce was finalized in 1967.