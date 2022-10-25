You Can't Help Falling in Love With This First Look at Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley

Jacob Elordi channeled Elvis Presley while filming scenes with co-star Cailee Spaeny for Sofia Coppola's upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic. See photos of the actor as the King of Rock 'n Roll.

By Gabrielle Chung Oct 25, 2022 10:28 PMTags
MoviesCelebritiesJacob Elordi
Watch: What Jacob Elordi Learned From Ex Kaia Gerber

It's Jacob Elordi's turn to step into those blue suede shoes.

On Oct. 24, the actor was dressed as Elvis Presley as he filmed scenes for Sofia Coppola's upcoming biopic about the King of Rock 'n Roll's wife, Priscilla Presley. With his black hair slicked back in a pompadour, Jacob definitely looked the part of the music legend as he stepped out on set with co-star Cailee Spaeny, who plays his onscreen love.

During the day, the Euphoria star was seen in several outfits, including a formal look consisting of a blue three-piece blue suit, as well as casual poolside 'fit featuring a striped top and black shorts. Meanwhile, Cailee channeled Priscilla in a variety of retro get-ups with her hair in a large updo.

Produced by A24, the movie is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, which detailed the ups and downs of the couple's romance. Priscilla, who met Elvis when she was 14 years old, was married to the musician for six years before their divorce was finalized in 1967.

photos
Stars Playing Real People

Time will only tell if Priscilla will like the new biopic, though she had nothing but praise for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis earlier this year. 

 

TheImageDirect.com

Trending Stories

1

See Pregnant Blake Lively Celebrate Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday

2

WWE’s Kevin Nash Shares 26-Year-Old Son Tristen's Cause of Death

3

Julie and Savannah Chrisley Reveal How Legal Drama Affected Them

"Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding," she wrote on Facebook in April after a special screening of the flick, which centered around the singer's working relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker. "Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine."

Priscilla added, "The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis' journey, penned by a directer [sic] who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film."

TheImageDirect.com

As for Jacob, he previously paid homage to the singer when he and then-girlfriend Kaia Gerber dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla for Halloween in 2020. (Interestingly enough, Kaia is now dating Austin, who portrayed the titular star in Elvis.)

When news of his casting in the Priscilla biopic broke in September, Jacob posted a black-and-white photo of Elvis on Instagram. He simply captioned the shot, "E."

Trending Stories

1

See Pregnant Blake Lively Celebrate Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday

2

WWE’s Kevin Nash Shares 26-Year-Old Son Tristen's Cause of Death

3

Julie and Savannah Chrisley Reveal How Legal Drama Affected Them

4

See Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Twin With Baby Girl Malti for Diwali

5
Exclusive

Love Is Blind Women Call Andrew “Clout Chaser” After Fake Tears

Latest News

Exclusive

Sophia Grace Reacts to Critics Surrounding Her Pregnancy

Julie and Savannah Chrisley Reveal How Legal Drama Affected Them

See Pregnant Blake Lively Celebrate Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday

You Can't Help Falling in Love with Jacob Elordi’s Take on Elvis

See Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Twin With Baby Girl Malti for Diwali

Serve the Tenniscore Trend Into Fall With Finds for as Low as $9

How Call Me Kat Is Paying Tribute to Leslie Jordan