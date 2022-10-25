Lululemon Belt Bag Restock: Shop Before They Sell Out... Again

I'm not trying to be dramatic, but a lot of Lululemon belt bag styles sold out before I finished writing this article.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 25, 2022 9:43 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: Lululemon Belt Bags

If you're reading this, stop what you're doing and shop. There are some Lululemon belt bags back in stock, but not for long. I'm not trying to be dramatic, but a lot of them sold out while I was writing this article. if you're looking for the ultimate It Girl accessory that's just as practical as it is cute, you need one of these bags.

You can wear it on your waist, of course. Or you can rock it as a shoulder bag or even a crossbody, depending on how you adjust the strap. There are lots of possibilities for this hands-free, on-trend style. This is not a drill. Head over to Lululemon before these belt bags sell out...again. They always do. Trust me on that.

Tarte Cosmetics Best Deal of the Year: Get $200+ Worth of Full-Size Products for Just $65

Lululemon Belt Bags

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large

If you're asking me, silver is a neutral. This belt bag goes with everything and it's a guaranteed compliment-getter. 

$48
Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

Go cozy with one of these fleece belt bags. I got this in three colors last year and I have been obsessively using them ever since. And, yes you'll get a lot of compliments when you rock one of them too.

$58
Lululemon

Lululemon Fast and Free Running Belt

This running belt is perfect to carry your top essentials. It comes in a handful of colors. Am I runner? No, not really, but I do use this when I am on the go and don't feel like toting a huge bag around. I love this for travel or a day at an amusement park.

$38
Lululemon

Lululemon Fast and Free Running Belt Mini

Go even more compact with this mini running belt, which comes in three colors.

$38
$19
Lululemon

Looking for more affordable finds? Check out these festive holiday pajamas that are cheerful, but not cheesy. 

