Tell Me Lies Co-Stars Jackson White and Grace Van Patten Dating IRL? He Says...

Jackson White is sharing a major truth.
The Tell Me Lies star, 26, confessed to having "such a crush" on Grace Van Patten, his co-star in the Hulu drama, as fans continue to 'ship the actors in real life. So, can we expect a real-life romance in their future?
"I hope that happens," he said during an appearance on the Oct. 25 episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "Our lives are built in together. It's crazy, we have so much to do together."
He continued, "She is the f--king coolest, most grounded, amazing person IRL that you'll ever meet. She was the fearless leader on our show. She's 25 years old and runs a set like she's been doing this for 30 years. She's so consistent and good at this."
Jackson said the Nine Perfect Strangers star specifically helped him navigate the challenge of playing the show's resident f--k boy Stephen DeMarco, who engages in a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship with her character Lucy Albright.
"Stephen is so intense, so manipulative, so crazy at times that I had a hard time being that guy," he explained. "Then when they cut, I would have to be myself and that was really hard for me. Grace was so good about compartmentalizing the character and herself and I just tried to follow that. She's the best."
While Jackson stopped short at putting a label on his and Grace's current off-screen relationship, he teasingly told podcast host Amanda Hirsch, "All I'm saying is that I'm obsessed with her because she's f--king amazing."
And Jackson isn't the only one fawning over his co-star. When asked on E!'s The Rundown in an Oct. 21 interview if Jackson was her crush "IRL," Grace told host Erin Lim Rhodes, "Yes, biggest crush ever."
Since Tell Me Lies premiered on the streaming platform in September, fans have been feverishly speculating about Jackson and Grace's off-screen status. Adding more fuel to the fire, Jackson and Grace posed for photos on the red carpet at a Ralph Lauren fashion show in Los Angeles on Oct. 13 then attended a Giambattista Valli dinner together five days later.
Grace previously gushed about working with Jackson and their sizzling on-screen chemistry, calling her co-star "amazing."
"I remember reading the script for the first time and thinking that Stephen is one of the hardest characters to play and how is anybody gonna play this and not seem like a hundred percent a villain," she told Harper's Bazaar in September. "I remember in our chemistry read, he came in and all the words were manipulative and his actions were manipulative, but he brought such a humanity to him and he made him charming, and it made it so confusing."