Gap Condemns Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Amid Ending Yeezy Partnership

Watch : Adidas Officially Cuts Ties With Kanye West

Gap is standing by its decision to end business with Kanye West.

The retailer issued a statement Oct. 25 denouncing West's antisemitic remarks on social media amid other organizations—including Balenciaga and Adidas—taking steps to end their partnerships with the rapper. Though Gap and West ended their collaboration on Sept. 15 over over alleged business disputes, the company is now moving forward with removing Yeezy Gap products from stores and have shut down the website YeezyGap.com.

"In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner's recent remarks and behavior further underscore why," the company said in a statement to E! News. "Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values."

The statement continued, "On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination."

West's antisemitic comments included a since-deleted Oct. 8 tweet where the rapper wrote that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people," adding that "you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda." His comments spurred condemnation from celebrities, including estranged wife Kim Kardashian who tweeted Oct. 24, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."