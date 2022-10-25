How Hailey Bieber Avoids Comparing Rhode to Kardashian-Jenner Brands

Watch : How Hailey Bieber Avoids Social Media Negativity

Hailey Bieber is not going to let a little friendly competition get under her skin.

The model addressed comparisons of her Rhode skincare line brand to those of her celebrity friends, including SKKN by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner.

"The thing about competition is that there's space for everybody and I really do believe that," she said at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference Oct. 24. "Those women are amazing and they're some of my closest friends and I really love all of their brands, and I would never not support their brands and cheer them on because they've also really done the same for me."

Hailey noted that she doesn't try to compare her product to others "because I care so much about the individuality of the brand."

She added, "I just think there's space for everybody to succeed and thrive."

The 25-year-old launched Rhode in June—after her middle name. However, her exciting moment was overshadowed after she was sued for trademark infringement by a fashion company of the same namesake, which was formed in 2013.