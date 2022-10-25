Taylor Lautner Celebrates Bachelor Party Ahead of Tay Dome Wedding

Taylor Lautner, who is engaged to longtime girlfriend Tay Dome, had a bachelor’s weekend in Miami. Learn about “the most incredible weekend” that Jason Kennedy planned for the Twilight actor.

Watch: Taylor Lautner's Soon-To-Be Wife Will Also Be Named Taylor Lautner

Shark boy sunk his teeth into quite the bachelor's weekend.

Before he ties the knot with Tay Dome, Taylor Lautner recently celebrated his bachelor party with a stay in Miami Fla., as seen in his Oct. 24 Instagram Stories. Those in attendance for the celebration included former E! host Jason Kennedy and Spritz Society founder Ben Soffer.

As for what they got up to, loca? Well, the gathering in South Florida featured some time spent on jet skis, dining at the Japanese-inspired steakhouse Gekko and sitting court side at a Miami Heat basketball game—which, according to Jason's Oct. 25 Instagram Story, was the "perfect end to the bachelor weekend."

Talk about a slam-dunk itinerary. And Jason wasn't the only one who was pleased with how the weekend went. Taylor posted a little appreciation for the entertainment journalist alongside a snap of themselves standing in the water next to their jet skis.

"Thank you for planning the most incredible weekend I could have imagined @thejasonkennedy," Taylor wrote in his Oct. 25 Story. "Love you so much."

photos
Taylor Lautner: Movie Star!

Taylor's time in The Sunshine State may have been the perfect kickoff to his upcoming wedding to longtime girlfriend Tay—who celebrated her bridal shower earlier this month. The pair—who first sparked romance rumors back in 2018—got engaged in November 2021. At the time, Taylor broke the news by sharing some glimpses of the candle-lit proposal.

"11.11.2021," he wrote on Instagram last November. "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

Instagram

Tay was also sure to share the moment in a post, dubbing Taylor her "absolute best friend."

She added, "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

