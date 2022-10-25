Stanley Tucci's Exquisite Martini Recipe Will Make You Want to Raise a Glass

These drinks are on Stanley Tucci.

Whether the Searching for Italy star is offering mouth-watering recipes or showcasing his mixology skills, there's no denying he's become the internet's favorite foodie. Now, the Devil Wears Prada actor is sharing more insight into how he creates the perfect martini—one of his specialties.

"To me," Tucci exclusively told E! News, "you take a touch of vermouth, stir it into the ice, let the ice get infused with it and then put your gin in."

The key to his cocktail recipe, he revealed, is to stir—not shake—the martinis. Another preference is Tucci's gin of choice: Tanqueray No. 10.

"Tanqueray has a lot of citrus in it," he explained of the English brand, who he partnered with for its Make it a Martini Night campaign. "You can do lemon. You can do olives. You can do cucumber. It's an incredibly diverse gin."