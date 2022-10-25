Bachelor Nation's Thomas Jacobs Proposes to Becca Kufrin 5 Months After Her Proposal

Watch : Will Becca Kurfin's First Impression Rose Win "Bachelorette"?

What could be better than one proposal? How about two!

Bachelor Nation's Thomas Jacobs got down on one knee and popped the question to Becca Kufrin in a romantic fall-themed beach day in Ojai, Calif., over the weekend of Oct. 22.

"Quick getaway to one of our favorite places," he shared in an Oct. 23 post, which featured scenes from idyllic weekend, like bike riding and a visit to the pumpkin patch. "Ojai: The Valley of the Moon."

However, this engagement comes five months after Becca took matters into her own hands and asked Thomas to marry her first! So why did Becca feel the moment was right to propose to her man?

"We knew we wanted to eventually get married and spend our lives together," The Bachelorette alum exclusively told E! News in June. "But he obviously just thought he was going to be the one to do it. No questions asked."