You Need to See JoJo Siwa's Magical Transformation Into Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy

JoJo Siwa showed off her spell-binding Draco Malfoy costume in a pair of TikToks. See her transformation into the Harry Potter character.

By Alexandra Bellusci Oct 25, 2022 7:25 PMTags
MoviesMariah CareyDaniel RadcliffeHarry PotterRupert GrintTom FeltonCelebritiesJojo Siwa
Watch: JoJo Siwa Has "Moved On" From Candace Cameron Bure Drama

Ten points to Slytherin for JoJo Siwa's latest look.

The 19-year-old brought Halloween spirit to a new level in a hilarious Oct. 24 TikTok that showed her dressed up as the Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter franchise. In the clip JoJo is sporting her bleach-blonde pixie cut slicked back with a black-and-green Slytherin Hogwarts robe, dark gray sweater and matching tie.

But the Nickelodeon alum didn't just look the part—she also recreated a scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, where Tom Felton's Draco first introduces himself to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe)—and takes a moment to insult (Rupert Grint). 

"This is Crabbe, and Goyle," JoJo lip syncs in the video as Draco. "And I'm Malfoy. Draco Malfoy." 

In the film, Ron responds to Draco's introduction with a snicker, so naturally, JoJo, as Draco, pretends to address the fellow wizard off-camera. 

"Think my name's funny, do you?" she asked. "I've no need to ask yours. Red hair and a hand-me-down robe? You must be a Weasley."

Watch
JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Make Relationship Official at Disney World

Followers loved her reenactment of the character with one user saying, "Perfect perfect perfect!" and another writing, "Wow this is so good."

JoJo's girlfriend, TikToker Avery Cyrus, chimed in, commenting, "All the sudden I have a crush on Draco Malfoy."

 

TikTok

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash

2

Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

3

Selena Gomez Says Her Past Mistakes Drives Her "Into Depression"

But the cosplay didn't stop there. Earlier in the day, JoJo teased her jaw-dropping transformation in a TikTok. The Dancing with the Stars alum started off lip-syncing the words to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You"  before the screen cuts to her dressed in character mouthing the words "Draco Malfoy," before winking at the camera.

JoJo captioned her videos with snake emojis—a reference to the Slytherin house's mascot—a serpent.

 

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash

2

Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

3

Selena Gomez Says Her Past Mistakes Drives Her "Into Depression"

4

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Performance

5

Rod Stewart’s Son Sean Hospitalized After Getting Hit By a Truck

Latest News

Gap Condemns Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks Amid Ending Partnership

How Hailey Bieber Avoids Comparing Rhode to Kardashian-Jenner Brands

Exclusive

Love Is Blind’s Raven Apologizes for that Viral Workout Moment

Taylor Lautner Celebrates Bachelor Party Ahead of Tay Dome Wedding

Jonah Hill Shares Update on His Mental Health Journey

Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

14 Surprisingly Chic Holiday Pajamas That Are Cheerful, but Not Cheesy