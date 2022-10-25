You Need to See JoJo Siwa's Magical Transformation Into Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy

Watch : JoJo Siwa Has "Moved On" From Candace Cameron Bure Drama

Ten points to Slytherin for JoJo Siwa's latest look.

The 19-year-old brought Halloween spirit to a new level in a hilarious Oct. 24 TikTok that showed her dressed up as the Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter franchise. In the clip JoJo is sporting her bleach-blonde pixie cut slicked back with a black-and-green Slytherin Hogwarts robe, dark gray sweater and matching tie.

But the Nickelodeon alum didn't just look the part—she also recreated a scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, where Tom Felton's Draco first introduces himself to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe)—and takes a moment to insult (Rupert Grint).

"This is Crabbe, and Goyle," JoJo lip syncs in the video as Draco. "And I'm Malfoy. Draco Malfoy."

In the film, Ron responds to Draco's introduction with a snicker, so naturally, JoJo, as Draco, pretends to address the fellow wizard off-camera.

"Think my name's funny, do you?" she asked. "I've no need to ask yours. Red hair and a hand-me-down robe? You must be a Weasley."