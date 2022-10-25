Selena Gomez Says Her Past Mistakes Drives Her "Into Depression"

Watch : Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Unite for First Photos Together

Selena Gomez wants you to look at her now.

Reflecting on her mental health journey in her upcoming documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the superstar shared "I think my past and my mistakes is what drives me into depression."

But the for the 30-year-old, that was an important aspect to show her fans. "As nervous as I am to put out something this personal, in my heart I know now is this time," she recently told Vanity Fair. "I hope that by sharing my experience and difficulties, it will help people feel inspired to share their own stories. And to have hope that things can and will get better."

Not that she went into filming the documentary—directed by Alex Keshishian—with a blueprint in mind. "It was never this thought-out plan thinking we were going to capture these very personal parts of my life," she explained. "It just evolved from there."