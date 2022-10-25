Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Are Reuniting on TV to Bring Some Holiday Cheer

Watch : Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Play 'Making It' Game

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph are cooking up something irresistible.

The longtime BFFs and former Saturday Night Live co-stars are reuniting once again to host season two of Peacock's culinary competition series Baking It.

The upcoming episodes, which sees the Parks and Recreation star taking over co-hosting duties from Andy Samberg, will follow a new batch of bakers as they compete in a series of thrilling and hilarious challenges designed by Amy and Maya for the chance to win some serious money—but only if they can impress the jury of grandmothers.

"This year's challenges will be filled with explosions, implements of destruction, smashing cakes and more," the streamer announced on Oct. 25. "The second season of Baking It marks the first time the Emmy-winners have hosted a series together."

Amy and Maya added in a joint statement, "This season's coziest cooking competition is Baking It: Season 2! This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, family, and did we mention butter?"