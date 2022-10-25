Why Serena Williams Says the Chances of Returning to Tennis Are “Very High”

Watch : Serena Williams Announces Retirement From Tennis

Serena Williams may need to dust off her racquet.

The tennis star recently teased a return to the sport after she previously announced she would be stepping away.

"I am not retired," Williams said at a conference in San Francisco Oct. 24 while promoting her investment company, Serena Ventures. "The chances [of a return] are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court."

Williams' latest comments come more than two months after she penned an essay announcing that she would be leaving tennis after the U.S. Open in September.

"I have never liked the word retirement," she wrote for Vogue. "It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."