Love Is Blind Season 3 Women Slam “Clout Chaser” Andrew Following Fake Tears Scene

Watch : Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over

Love may be blind—or it might actually just need some eye drops.

After that viral fake tears moment on Love Is Blind—in which contestant Andrew Liu put eye drops in his eyes to simulate crying after being dumped by Nancy Rodriguez—the season three women are hitting back.

When asked exclusively by E! News about the infamous scene, Zanab Jaffrey said it was "trash" and to "throw it away." Alexa Alfia, on the other hand, called Andrew a "clout chaser," while Raven Ross called him a "weirdo."

Nancy, who nearly accepted his proposal, also had some strong words to say about the scene.

"I think it's one thing to say, like, 'Through a wall, there's something. You're deceitful, you're too cool, calm and collected. Like, something is up,'" she reflected. "Your senses go up. I think it was a complete depiction of what I was feeling through a wall. This guy's up to something."