Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

Three years after sparking a romance on Bachelor in Paradise, Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are updating their relationship status to engaged. All the proposal details below.

By Jess Cohen Oct 25, 2022 5:49 PMTags
EngagementsCouplesCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Wells Adams & Dean Unglert Talk "The Bachelorette" Season 15

From the beach to the altar: Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are ready to say "I do."

The reality stars, who first started dating in 2019 after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise, are engaged, People reports. In fact, Dean, 31, detailed his plans to propose to Caelynn, 27, on the Oct. 23 episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast. "It'll happen by the time this podcast airs," he assured listeners. "Maybe. Maybe the day after it airs."

As it turns out, Dean revealed on the podcast that he actually lost the 4.5-carat emerald-cut diamond ring he planned to give Caelynn. However, he found a placeholder ring to give his girlfriend of three years until he can track down the original sparkler. "It might be in the garage somewhere," he noted during the iHeartRadio podcast, "but moral of the story is don't put your engagement rings in the junk drawer."

photos
The Bachelor Season 27: Meet the Potential Cast

Bachelor Nation fans have followed Dean and Caelynn's relationship from the very beginning, when they sparked a romance on the beach in Paradise. However, as viewers witnessed on the ABC series, Dean called off their budding romance and left the show early, telling Caelynn at the time, "I just think that you deserve someone better than me, to be perfectly honest."

The worst part? The breakup took place on her birthday.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

WWE’s Kevin Nash Shares 26-Year-Old Son Tristen's Cause of Death

2
Breaking

Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash

3

Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

Though Caelynn went on to explore a relationship with fellow Bachelor Nation star Connor Saeli, Dean eventually returned to the beach and won her back.

On Caelynn's birthday the following year, the couple playfully poked fun at their brief split. "This time last year, some jerk was breaking up with her on a beach in mexico," Dean wrote in a June 2020 message to Caelynn. "Hopefully this birthday goes a little smoother for @caelynnmillerkeyes."

Instagram

While she teased Dean, "Happy one year anniversary of the day you dumped me."

And the rest, as they say, is history!

Trending Stories

1

WWE’s Kevin Nash Shares 26-Year-Old Son Tristen's Cause of Death

2
Breaking

Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash

3

Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

4

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Performance

5

Adidas Cuts Ties With Kanye West After His Antisemitic Comments

Latest News

Exclusive

Love Is Blind Women Call Andrew “Clout Chaser” After Fake Tears

Exclusive

Oxygen's Sleeping With Death Trailer Is Nightmare-Inducing

Anitta Says Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Give Her "Adrenaline"

Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged

Exclusive

How A Friendship Formed Between an SVU Star and an Influencer

Rod Stewart’s Son Sean Hospitalized After Getting Hit By a Truck

Exclusive

Yara Shahidi’s Day Off Clip: Swae Lee Reveals Next Career Move