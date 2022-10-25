Rod Stewart’s Son Sean Hospitalized After Getting Hit By a Truck

Sean Stewart is on the mend after a scary incident.
"I got hit by a truck at a red light," the 42-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories Oct. 24. "Hard out here on these streets." Sean gave no further details about his accident but shared a selfie that showed him sitting in a medical center while wearing a face mask, a neck brace and a hospital gown.
On Oct. 25, the entrepreneur gave followers an update following the accident by posting a sweet pic of himself and his dog Prince lying in bed. "Still in a lot of pain," Sean said. "Got my best friend by my side. #doggydoctor."
Sean's parents—musician Sir Rod Stewart and his first wife Alana Stewart—have not yet commented publicly on the incident.
Sean—who is the eldest of Rod's eight children—starred in the E! reality series Stewarts and Hamiltons in 2015 and most recently appeared on The Hills: New Beginnings in 2021 with his then-girlfriend, Audrina Patridge.
At the time, sources told E! News that the two were set up by mutual friends, but noted, Audrina is "single and not looking for a relationship but it was a fun, friendly dinner."
However, Sean is no stranger to dating in the spotlight, as he was linked to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Adrienne Maloof for two months in 2013.
Meanwhile, back in January 2020, Sean and Rod made headlines after a scuffle with hotel security at the Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida New Year's Day.
The father-son duo pleaded guilty "to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high-profile proceeding would cause," the music icon's attorney Guy Fronstin said at the time. "No one was injured in the incident, and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation."
According to a police report the 77-year-old rock star and his son both apologized.
E! News has reached out to Sean's rep for comment on his health and has not heard back.