Anne Hathaway Says She and James Franco "Sucked" at Hosting Oscars

Anne Hathaway isn't mincing words about her Oscars hosting gig with James Franco.
The actress, 39, revealed what she really thinks of their 2011 performance as emcees during the Oct. 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Hathaway played a game in which she looked back at moments in her career and shared her honest opinion by responding with "We…" and then a one-word answer—as a nod to her TV series WeCrashed. When it got to hosting the Oscars, she simply said we…"sucked."
This isn't the first time Hathaway has spoken about that night. In 2019, the Devil Wears Prada alum said she initially turned down the hosting gig and that Franco convinced her to do it.
"When all the dust settled, I was just like, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" she told PeopleTV. "Your first instinct is usually the right one, and all the reasons why I turned it down came true."
And while Hathaway acknowledged in a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the show was "perceived as a massive failure," she noted at the time that she didn't regret hosting the event.
"I went into it with a lot of trust and a lot of hope, and I had a blast doing it," the Princess Diaries star shared. "And I realized afterwards, I played to the house; it's a 3,500-seat theater, so I was just shooting energy to the back of it and it was like a party! It was great! And I think it looked slightly manic and ‘hyper-cheerleadery' onscreen. But I have no regrets about doing it."
As for Franco, he talked about the gig during a 2016 interview with New York Magazine, noting that Hathaway had turned him down but that he had convinced her by saying, "'Let's just do it. It'll be an adventure,' and then we got a lot of s--t for it." The actor, 44, added that he, "probably got more than she did, but she got a lot."
Franco—who along with his fellow defendants agreed to settle a 2019 lawsuit in which they were accused of sexual exploitation as well as fraudulently running Rabbit Bandini production companies and a Studio 4 acting and film school, with them denying all allegations—also said he and Hathaway didn't write the script for the Oscars. Instead, he said he "put myself in their hands" and that he "never aspired to be the Oscars host."
"I don't care really," Franco replied when asked if he regretted hosting the Oscars. "I'm going to do what they ask me to and do it as well as I can, but I don't need this to be the best Oscars ever. I'm not getting anything out of that. In the best-case scenario, even if I killed it, it's not going to help my career, because that's not what it's based on. It was an experiment."
