Bridget Moynahan Shares Message About “Endings” of Relationships Amid Ex Tom Brady and Gisele Rumors

Bridget Moynahan has some advice for anyone trying to fix their relationships.
As the status of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage continues to make headlines, the Blue Bloods actress, 51, who dated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback from 2004 to 2006, shared a cryptic message on social media from marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon.
"Not everything is meant to be mended," the quote, which she shared on Instagram Oct. 23, read. "Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation."
In the caption of the post, Bridget—who shares son Jack, 15, with Tom—added, "The relationship that doesn't work out but teaches you something important about yourself. The rupture that doesn't get mended but shows you something new about a pattern of yours. There is value in getting comfortable in this space. What's something you've learned from a disappointing ending or a rupture that never got mended."
While Bridget is currently married to Andrew Frankel, her post comes more than three weeks after a source told E! News that Tom, 45, and Gisele, 42, hired divorce attorneys.
"There has always been a lot of love and passion between them," the insider shared Oct. 4. "But now that they have been apart, it seems like this is better for everyone."
Over the past few weeks, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and the supermodel—who tied the knot in 2009—have both been spotted without their wedding rings. Additionally, Tom attended the star-studded Oct. 14 wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft without his usual plus one.
Though the couple—who share kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9—has remained mum about the status of their union, last month, Gisele opened up about wanting the athlete to be more available for her and their kids and say goodbye to football for good.
"I have my concerns," she explained during her cover story interview with Elle published Sept. 13. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."