Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Harry Potter Stars Pay Tribute to Robbie Coltrane

As the Harry Potter family continues to mourn Robbie Coltrane's passing, new information has surfaced about his untimely death.

According to multiple reports, the 72-year-old—who portrayed beloved character Hagrid in the movie franchise—died from multiple organ failure. The Daily Mirror, citing Coltrane's death certificate, reported that he also suffered from sepsis, "lower respiratory tract infection and heart block," prior to his death.

Coltrane's passing was confirmed on Oct. 14 by his agent Belinda Wright. "For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client," she said in part. "As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

Following news of his death, Coltrane's Harry Potter family, as well as fans around the world, honored the late icon. "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," Daniel Radcliffe said. "I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up, I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and lovely man."