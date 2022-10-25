Megan Mullally Recalls Last Meeting With "Flawlessly Funny" Leslie Jordan One Month Before His Death

Watch : Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Dolly Parton, Sean Hayes & More Pay Tribute

Megan Mullally is reeling over the sudden death of her former co-star, Leslie Jordan.

The actress, who starred alongside Jordan on Will & Grace, shared a touching tribute to him after he died while reportedly suffering from a medical emergency while driving.

"my heart is breaking," she captioned her Oct. 24 Instagram post alongside a photo of the two on the set of the iconic NBC show. "i really can't believe it. leslie jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. people use that expression a lot, and i'm not sure it's always applicable. there aren't that many people who are truly great at anything. but leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. his timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. you can't get any better than that."

Mullally, 63, then recalled her last meeting with Jordan during a national book festival in Washington, D.C. last month where one of the late actor's best-selling books was being showcased.