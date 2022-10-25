Taylor Swift's "Bejeweled" Cinderella Takes on Laura Dern and HAIM in Star-Studded Music Video

Watch : Taylor Swift Reveals Meaning Behind Lana Del Rey Collab

Taylor Swift just made the whole place shimmer.

Swifties got visit from their fairy godmother when the clock struck midnight on Oct. 25, as TayTay dropped the dazzling video for "Bejeweled" off her record-breaking new album Midnights.

Hours earlier, the singer shared that the video was inspired by the Cinderella fairytale. "Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour," she wrote on Instagram. "On this sparkling evening I'll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12."

Taylor continued, "This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path. Look out for some dazzling cameos!"

It turns out she recruited HAIM to play her stepsisters and Laura Dern to play the stepmother, who calls Taylor a "tired, tacky wench" onscreen. The fairy goddess (not godmother, Taylor noted during The Tonight Show) is played by burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese, while "genius" makeup artist Pat McGrath and music collaborator Jack Antonoff also make appearances.