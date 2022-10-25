Adidas Ends Relationship With Kanye West After His Antisemitic Comments

Weeks after Kanye West posted a since-removed antisemitic message on Twitter, Adidas has decided to part ways with the rapper, stating, "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable."

Adidas is done doing business with Kanye West.

On Oct. 25, the fashion brand announced it would be cutting ties with the rapper after his antisemitic messages on social media. 

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

"After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies," the brand continued. "Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

Adidas' decision comes as many try to distance themselves from the Grammy winner. On Oct. 24, a spokesperson for CAA confirmed to NBC News that Kanye is no longer a client.

In addition, a completed documentary focused on Kanye has been shelved, MRC studio executives Modi WiczykAsif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo on Oct. 24. "We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform," the executives wrote in a memo obtained by NBC News. And just days earlier, Balenciaga announced it has severed its relationship with the Yeezy founder.

In a since removed Oct. 8 tweet, Kanye wrote that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people," adding that "you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

In response to Kanye's statement, many spoke out to condemn the rapper with Jamie Lee Curtis writing on Twitter, "The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop." 

Kanye's Twitter and Instagram accounts have since been restricted, a spokesperson for the company previously confirmed. 

In an interview conducted after the controversial tweet, Kanye told Piers Morgan that he was sorry for the people that he hurt, but he didn't regret making the remark.

Since then, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner reposted an image originally shared by Jessica Seinfeld that read, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."

Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian took it one step further writing on Twitter, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

E! News has reached out to Kanye's team for comment and hasn't heard back. 

