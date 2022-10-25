Shop These 15 Top-Selling Lululemon Gifts for the Men in Your Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Not sure what to get the men in your life for the holidays? It can be tough coming up with a great present for Christmas or Hanukkah, but Lululemon is always a safe bet if you want to get him something he will actually use. Lululemon is revered for its stretchy, high-quality performance fabrics. These are gifts that will not get returned. Let's keep it real: you'll love these Lululemon styles so much that you'll probably want to keep some for yourself.
If you're shopping for your significant other, father, brother, or grandfather, Lululemon has a wide selection of gift picks for your favorite guy. Here are some of the standout styles.
Lululemon Gifts for Men
Lululemon Down for It All Hoodie
This water-repellent hoodie combines the best attributes of a sweatshirt and a jacket. It's lightweight, plus it keeps you warm without restricting your movements. It comes in five versatile colors.
A shopper said, "Love this jacket. Comfortable jacket for all seasons. Great water resistant properties as well as decently warm."
Lululemon Resistance Bands 3 Pack
Use these bands for a wide variety of low, medium, and high resistance workouts.
A customer reviewed, "Great quality resistance! I've tried these with glute workouts and the resistance on these are excellent! They don't feel flimsy or too loose/stretchy like cheap brands I've purchased in the past. A+."
Lululemon Men's Fast and Free Running Hat
Keep the glare out of your eyes with this lightweight running hat made from sweat-resistant fabric. It comes in five colors.
Lululemon Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip
Stay cozy in this fleece that's so comfortable, yet easy-to-move in. It's available in teal and red.
Lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket
Bundle up in a wonderfully warm puffer jacket. Choose from five different shades of water-repellent fabric.
Lululemon Men's Cold Terrain Running Gloves
Keep your hands warm while you run with these stretchy, lightweight gloves. You can even text/change your music with these on.
Lululemon License to Train Training Gloves
Protect your hands while you train when you wear these ventilated gloves.
Lululemon Restfeel Men's Slide
Soothe your feet after you hit the gym when you slip into these super comfortable slides.
Lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz
This Lululemon water bottle is a reminder to stay hydrated. It comes in a ton of colors and it's insulated with a leak-proof lid.
Lululemon Commission Golf Short
Technically, these are golf shorts, but you can wear them for many situations. They're stretchy, water-repellent, and there are pockets to store your small essentials, like your keys, cards, and phone. There are four versatile colors to choose from.
Lululemon Surge Jogger
These are not your standard sweatpants. The Lululemon Surge Jogger is a lightweight style that was designed for running. There are 11 colors to choose from.
A Lululemon shopper said, "These pants fit perfectly and are very comfortable. I am 30 years old and 5"11 skinny muscular and the larges fit like a glove. I love how they zip at the bottoms so they contour around my ankles. The material they are made with is also great because I have two huskies and they shed like crazy, but the fur does not stick to the pants. These are literally my favorite pants I own. I ended up buying two of the exact model and color so I could rotate them out when I need to do laundry."
Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Pant 32-Inch Warpstreme
These pants were designed for the man on the move. They're stretchy, adaptable, wrinkle-resistant, and they dry quickly. The pockets have zippers to secure your small essentials. There are 14 colors to choose from.
A shopper raved, "Perfect work pants that feel like sweatpants. If you're on the fence, buy them. You'll love them and replace all of your dress pants with them."
Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 3 Pack
Give the present of super soft comfort with this three-piece boxer set. They're comfortable whether you're working out or hanging out. There are three color combinations to choose from.
"The best underwear I have ever bought. Excellent quality and very comfortable to wear. I especially love the soft feeling," a customer gushed.
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Wear this crewneck for all of your outdoor adventures. This merino wool-blend is a super effective technical layer for your cold-weather wardrobe, per the brand. The fabric has four-way stretch, which allows for the full range of motion. It's also "naturally thermoregulating and soft against your skin," Lululemon claims.
A fan of the crewneck said, "This shirt is fantastic. Best piece of clothing I own. I have it in green, grey, beige and black. Any chance you can start making these in more colors? Blue? If so id get them all lol. 6ft3" and 215 lbs and XL fits perfectly. Material is fantastic."
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half-Zip
This half-zip was meant for running. It's lightweight with minimal seams to prevent chafing. Additionally, the fabric is sweat-wicking and incredibly breathable. The Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half-Zip is available in six colors.
"For cooler fall days the midweight is ideal...feels warmer but not heavier than lighter go to version. Can pair with vest when extra warmth needed. Fabulous colors and ready for others," a shopper said.
