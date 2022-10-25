You’s Penn Badgley Channels Joe Goldberg in Hilarious TikTok Debut

Watch : Is Penn Badgley's "You" Character Just Dan From "Gossip Girl?"

Penn Badgley's first TikTok is to die for.

The You actor seemed to embrace his murderous character Joe Goldberg in his first TikTok video, where he lip-synced to lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Anti-hero" off her new album Midnights.

In the TikTok, Penn runs through his apartment to answer the door, only to come face-to-face with himself dressed up as Joe in typical fashion—a dark baseball cap and a dark jacket.

"It's me," Joe tells Penn, who then tells Joe, "Hi?"

Joe then fervidly points to himself, mouthing the lyrics, "I'm the problem, it's me."

Truer words have never been spoken to describe the complicated personality, who is gearing up to return to his antics in You's season four. Fans voiced their thoughts on Joe's complex love life in Penn's comments, with one user writing, "Joe admitting he's the problem?!?" and another adding, "we love a self aware king."