You’s Penn Badgley Channels Joe Goldberg in Hilarious TikTok Debut

Penn Badgley's first TikTok is to die for.
The You actor seemed to embrace his murderous character Joe Goldberg in his first TikTok video, where he lip-synced to lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Anti-hero" off her new album Midnights.
In the TikTok, Penn runs through his apartment to answer the door, only to come face-to-face with himself dressed up as Joe in typical fashion—a dark baseball cap and a dark jacket.
"It's me," Joe tells Penn, who then tells Joe, "Hi?"
Joe then fervidly points to himself, mouthing the lyrics, "I'm the problem, it's me."
Truer words have never been spoken to describe the complicated personality, who is gearing up to return to his antics in You's season four. Fans voiced their thoughts on Joe's complex love life in Penn's comments, with one user writing, "Joe admitting he's the problem?!?" and another adding, "we love a self aware king."
One user felt the song is also applicable to another one of Penn's characters, from Gossip Girl: "the way this applies to joe and dan humphrey i'm screaming"
Another user appreciated the nod to Taylor's song, adding, "winner of the anti hero challenge," referring to a trend where TikTokers make videos about their self-sabotaging moments. The singer-songwriter also approved, commenting, "OMG!!!!" with a starstruck emoji.
Perhaps Joe will need to embrace Taylor's song "Mastermind" as he prepares to reinvent himself—again—in London. In a September teaser trailer, the stalker is seen debuting an impressive beard with a sharp suit as he takes up the identity of Professor Jonathan Moore.
"Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time around, I'm focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional," Joe says. "I made time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues. Unfortunately, with friends in high places, then usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder."
He adds, "So, they end up falling or shall I say, pushed, to their social death. The question, by who?"
