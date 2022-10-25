See Vanessa Hudgens Transform Into Natalie Portman's Black Swan Ballerina for Halloween

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens REACTS to Zac Efron High School Musical Reunion Rumor

Vanessa Hudgens' Halloween costume is on pointe.

The actress got into the spooky spirit ahead of the haunted holiday, dressing up as Natalie Portman's ballerina character in Black Swan.

In party pics shared to Instagram on Oct. 24, Vanessa transformed into the ballet's elegant White Swan Queen, donning a white fluffy tutu, cropped cardigan, white leg warmers and feathered headpiece. Her BFF GG MaGree posed with her as the evil Black Swan, wearing a black strapless corset, styled with a tutu, lacy over-the-knee stockings and black spiked tiara. Both dancers also added the dramatic winged eye make-up made famous by the movie.

Vanessa, 33, captioned a series of pics from a Halloween party, "And the festivities begin," along with a pumpkin emoji.

In the comments section, her friends and fans gave the High School Musical alum's look a standing ovation, with one writing, "Omg sooo wonderful my queen," and another commenting, "Nat port is proud."