Taylor Swift Reveals Roles HAIM and "Coolest" Laura Dern Will Play in "Bejeweled" Music Video

Watch : Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video

The "Bejeweled" music video, are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift put viewers in a lavender haze by revealing that both HAIM and Laura Dern are featured in her music video for "Bejeweled" during an Oct. 24 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As Taylor explained, the video, which will be released at midnight on Oct. 25, will take viewers through "a little twist on a Cinderella story" where the HAIM sisters play the step sisters and Laura will play the stepmother.

As for how the "Enchanted" singer got Laura on board, it took a simple ask.

Taylor explained, "I was like, 'Oscar-winner Laura Dern, hello. I've written a script. It's a one scene script in which you are going to call me ‘a tired, tacky wench' and she was like 'I'm down.'"

The 32-year-old shared that Laura is "the coolest" and directing her was "easier than anything I've ever done in my life."