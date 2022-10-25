How Sam Jaeger Hopes Mark's Journey Ends on The Handmaid's Tale

Sam Jaeger thinks a happy ending is probably too much to ask for.
The actor, who plays U.S government operative Mark Tuello on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, knows better than to expect anything other than brutality and bloodshed from the series, which is currently in the midst of its fifth season.
Still, with the end of the series in sight—it was recently renewed for a sixth and final season—Sam hopes Mark can at least find some solace as The Handmaid's Tale heads into the home stretch.
"I think he's enmeshed in trying to rescue as many people from Gilead as possible," he exclusively told E! News, "so I hope the best for the guy because I think he's trying to deal with a lot of big personalities and he deserves a bit of a break."
One of those big personalities is Serena, played by Yvonne Strahovski, whose story has taken center stage in season five. Despite her vindictiveness—and quite a personal history with Mark—Sam says he still wants the best for her, as well.
"We've been with these characters for so long that I hope they find redemption, even Serena," Sam said, "who has been such a conflicted character and such an enemy for so much of the series. I hope she finds a bit of grace and acceptance and peace. I think that is the hope for our show."
Ultimately, Sam is just hoping Mark makes it to the end—but he's not entirely optimistic. "I hope Mark survives," he said, "but the odds of that are maybe 50/50."
If he does live, Sam hopes Mark is able to carry out the objectives that have guided his motivations throughout the series.
"I think his hope is for what used to be, what's left of democracy," he said. "I think he's yearning for that and hoping to regain some sense of freedom for himself and for so many others. I hope he finds a bit of peace."
However, if Mark does indeed meet his maker, Sam has been preparing himself for the fateful moment.
"I think they would at least call me before they kill me off. I think they'd give me that kindness," he said. "But I do open the scripts with hesitation because I remember reading the first two episodes of this season and getting to the end and seeing that pivotal moment where Serena kind of takes over and thinking, ‘Oh no, this is not what I wanted.'"
On The Handmaid's Tale, it rarely is.
New episodes of The Handmaid's Tale drop Wednesdays on Hulu.