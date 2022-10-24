Christina Perri’s Husband Paul Costabile “Can’t Stop Crying” After Birth of Daughter Pixie

Watch : Christina Perri Gives Birth to "Double Rainbow Baby Girl"

She daddy's little rainbow girl.

Christina Perri and her husband Paul Costabile welcomed their second daughter Pixie Rose Costabile on Oct. 22. The emotional father of two posted a black and white photo of his wife and baby daughter to his Instagram Stories on Oct. 23 and captioned it, "So proud of @ChristinaPerri. So grateful. Can't stop crying."

The entertainment reporter added on Instagram, "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl."

Christina and Paul—who are also parents to Carmella, 5—were expecting their second child in 2020. However, Christina shared in January 2020 that she had suffered a miscarriage 11 weeks into her pregnancy. In July 2020, the "Jar of Hearts" singer announced she was pregnant again, but their daughter Rosie was stillborn.

Earlier this year, Christina joyfully shared she was expecting another girl, writing on Instagram, "Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we're very excited."