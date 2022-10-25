Dwayne Johnson Becomes The Rock in Young Rock Season 3 First-Look Photos

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Shares Hilarious Story of His Kids' Pranks

Get ready to smell what The Rock is cooking.

NBC's Young Rock returns for another hilarious season on Nov. 4, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the beginning of young Dwayne Johnson's [Uli Latukefu] transformation into the entertainment icon he is today.

Season three will follow Dwayne "as he navigates his meteoric rise from unknown wrestler to Hollywood superstar," according to the network's description. "Together, Dwayne and his unorthodox family face locker room politics, new rivalries, and the perils of burgeoning fame as he finds his voice in the WWE as The Rock."

The first-look photos see the return of Latukefu as Adult Dwayne, recreating some of the star's most memorable WWE moments, including his time in the wrestling group Nation of Domination.

Also teased in the sneak peek, the new episodes will continue to explore Young Dwayne's (Adrian Groulx)—a.k.a. Dewey—relationship with his father, pro wrestler Rocky Johnson (Joseph Lee Anderson).

Randall Park returns as himself, alongside Bradley Constant as Teenage Dwayne, Stacey Leilua as his mother Ata Johnson, and Ana Tuisila as grandmother Lia Maivia.