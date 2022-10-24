Hilary Duff’s Daughter Banks Has the Most Golden Reaction to Seeing Harry Styles

This is music for a
sushi restaurant a night Hilary Duff's daughter will never forget.
The How I Met You Father star's 3-year-old daughter Banks Bair had a night to remember at a Harry Styles' concert with her family—and mom Hilary caught plenty of the cute moments on camera.
As seen in Hilary's Oct. 23 Instagram Stories, the evening kicked off as the little one was strapped in her car seat on her way to the show.
"I'm so excited to go to Harry Styles right now," Banks declared in the clip. "Are we going to Harry Styles?"
That's where Hilary assured her they were heading to his show. And once it was confirmed they were off to see the "Fine Line" singer, Banks had a little jam session in the car by rocking out to One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful."
Hilary captioned the moment, "Hyped for Harry."
But the hype and excitement did not stop there. The Lizzie McGuire actress continued to share glimpses from the concert, including a couple of selfies with Banks in the audience, some shots of Banks and her dad Matthew Koma looking towards the stage and a snap with Hilary's 10-year-old son Luca Comrie, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. (Hilary and Matthew (real name Matthew Bair) are also parents to 19-month-old daughter Mae Bair.)
@sarahalex__ Second clip is a MOOD #foryou #hilaryduff #harrystyles #banks #harry #lizziemcguire #hslot #kiaforum #la #harryshouse #wmyb ? original sound - Sarah
As for how the show went, Hilary posted to her Story, "Ugh it was beyond…."
By the looks of their photos, it's appears Banks thoroughly enjoyed being an audience member—for now. She may one day end up being on a stage herself. In an exclusive September interview on E! News' Daily Pop, Hilary predicted that Banks will "definitely" be in the entertainment industry.
"She loves to perform, so I love watching her," she said at the time. "We'll be driving and I'll just adjust my mirror to see what she's doing back there, and she is really putting on a show."