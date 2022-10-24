Kanye West’s Talent Agency CAA Drops Him as Client, Studio Shelves Completed Documentary

Following Kanye West's series of anti-Semitic comments, the rapper has been facing serious consequences, including his talent agency and Balenciaga both severing ties with him.

When it all falls down.

Kanye West's talent agency CAA has officially dropped the "Donda" rapper following his series of anti-Semitic comments

"I can confirm that Kanye is not a client," a CAA spokesperson said in an Oct. 24 statement to NBC News.

Additionally, a completed documentary about West has also been shelved, with MRC Entertainment studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announcing in an Oct. 24 letter to NBC News, "We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform."

"Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3000 years—the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain," their letter continued. "This song was performed acapella in the time of the Pharaohs, Babylon and Rome, went acoustic with The Spanish Inquisition and Russia's Pale of Settlement, and Hitler took the song electric. Kanye has now helped mainstream it in the modern era."

E! News has previously reached out to Kanye's team for a response has not heard back.

The news comes just days after fashion label Balenciaga announced that it severed its ties to West, who walked in the luxury label's spring/summer 2023 fashion show in Paris on Oct. 2. West's runway image was then removed from both Vogue's and Balenciaga's website and pieces from his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collaboration were wiped from Gap's site.

Back in September, West said he terminated the contract between his company Yeezy and Gap Inc. accusing Gap's "substantial noncompliance," according to CNBC). 

In response, E! News obtained a Sep. 15 message from President & CEO of Gap Mark Breitbard that was sent to Gap employees, in which Breitbard wrote, "Simply put...while we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned. And we are deciding to wind down the partnership."

(At this time, Adidas has not ended its partnership with West.)

Earlier this month—following his White Lives Matter-themed Yeezy fashion show—West, 46, found himself banned from Instagram and Twitter after posting a series of anti-Semitic comments, including one in which he declared "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." Twitter and Meta (Instagram's parent company) both citied violations of company policies for the reason. 

Even without social media, West continued to express his controversial opinions, appearing on several media programs, including a Oct. 15 episode of the Drink Champs podcast—which has since been taken down.

While West continues his rhetoric, his ex Kim Kardashian—with who he shares children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—showed her support Jewish community, posting a statement condemning his remarks.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," she wrote on her Instagram Stories Oct. 24. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

