Formula 1 Driver Alex Albon Says Netflix's Drive to Survive Helped Save the Sport

Formula 1 is quickly racing its way into U.S. popularity, something professional F1 driver Alex Albon credits to the Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

"What I've seen is, basically, America's really taken off," Alex exclusively told host Austin J. Mills on the Oct. 24 episode of E! News' DRIVE!. "We got three races now in Formula 1 where we come to America. It's always sold out."

The predominantly European sport has become "such a huge thing" in the States, according to Alex, especially since the Netflix series' debut in 2019. The show—which premiered its fourth season in March—gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the world of F1 racing and its drivers, including Alex.

"In some ways, honestly, it's kind of saved Formula 1," he added. "It's been really impressive, so it's been really good for the sport."

Not to mention, Drive to Survive introduced his girlfriend—professional golfer Lily Muni He—to the world of F1. The two have been dating since 2019.