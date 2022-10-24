Leslie Jordan's Best Roles Prove He's a Hollywood Icon

Watch : Comedian & Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan's memory will live on through his many roles in film and television.

The actor, who passed away at the age of 67 following a car accident Oct. 24, was a beloved fixture on both the small and big screen thanks to roles in 2011's The Help, Will & Grace, American Horror Story and, most recently, Call Me Kat.

And Leslie wasn't just bringing his charismatic energy to the screen, as he was also entertaining millions on Instagram, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown. His online updates included everything from Hollywood stories to laugh-out-loud sketches—and he liked it that way.

"I'm real proud that I've just kept it real simple," Leslie told E! News in January 2021, "just funny little things that I come up with and nobody helps me. That's what people think, I might have a team. A team? It's just me sitting here in my little one bedroom apartment!"