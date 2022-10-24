Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

After Kim Kardashian couldn’t make it to see Usher’s Las Vegas show, the “My Boo” singer extended an invite to see him perform “whenever you want.” Read his message to Kim in honor of her birthday.

By Kelly Gilmore Oct 24, 2022 8:49 PMTags
Kim KardashianUsherKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled

Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up.

The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.

So, Usher filmed a message for the 42-year-old after she missed his concert.

"Happy birthday Kim! I saw your post, I hate that you didn't make it to the show last night," Usher said on his Oct. 23 Instagram Stories. "But listen, open arms to you, whenever you want to come."

The "OMG" singer said he knows Kim is still celebrating her special day—which is the perfect excuse for a concert do-over at a later date.

"You can celebrate it at the next show if you come then, or whenever!" he added. "We got three more shows."

photos
Kim Kardashian's 42nd Birthday Trip That Never Was

In other words, there are three more chances for Kim to dance, dance like it's the last, last night of her life.

Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Tracy Romulus, Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq and Stephanie Shepherd were set to see the performance and attend a dinner at Carbone on Oct. 22. They set off for Vegas in Kylie Jenner's private jet, but the aircraft couldn't touch down "due to the wind," Kim shared, which put a real dent in the night's planned itinerary.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash

2

The Creepy AF True Story Behind The Watcher on Netflix

3

College Football Player Camdan McWright Dead at 18

But after the Las Vegas plans were squashed, they headed back to Los Angeles and, naturally, went to In-N-Out Burger for a meal.

Instagram

It's truly the perfect plan B if you have to get In-N-Out of your original plans.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash

2

The Creepy AF True Story Behind The Watcher on Netflix

3

College Football Player Camdan McWright Dead at 18

4

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Eric McCormack and More Stars Pay Tribute

5

Matthew Perry Recalls Return to Treatment After a Friends Scene

Latest News

Exclusive

Ashley Park Teases Special Musical Emily in Paris Performance

Exclusive

Adam DiMarco Had a Crush on “Everyone” in The White Lotus

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Performance

Fall in Love With Tom Pelphrey & Kaley Cuoco's Pumpkin Outing Photos

Why Vanessa Hudgens Visited High School Musical's East High

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Eric McCormack and More Stars Pay Tribute

How Jill Zarin's Daughter Found Out Her Father Was a Sperm Donor