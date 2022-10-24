Fall in Love With Tom Pelphrey and Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's Pumpkin Outing Photos

Fall isn’t the only season Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are celebrating. The Flight Attendant star and the Mank actor are also preparing for parenthood. See her latest baby bump pics.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 24, 2022 8:13 PMTags
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable "Parents" Pic With Tom Pelphrey

Halloween is still a week away, but Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are already celebrating with a few sweet treats for their fans. 

The Flight Attendant star shared a series of festive photos of the couple to Instagram Oct. 23. The snaps showed Cuoco and Pelphrey standing in front of a wall of pumpkins as she cradled her baby bump. And in one precious pic, the Ozark actor could be seen kissing The Big Bang Theory alum's belly. 

Cuoco, 36, and Pelphrey, 40, announced earlier this month that they're expecting their first child together

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," the actress wrote on Oct. 11 alongside several photos of the duo, including pics of them holding up onesies, smiling with her pregnancy tests and revealing the sex of the child by cutting into a cake with pink frosting. She added on Instagram, "Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey!!!"

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey: Romance Rewind

The happy news comes five months after Cuoco and Pelphrey made their romance Instagram official. "And then it was even MORE BETTER," the Mank celeb wrote on social media upon sharing the baby news. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."

Since revealing their little one is on the way, Cuoco has given fans a few looks at her pregnancy by posting photos of the thrilled parents-to-be and more baby bump pics. To see a few of the images she's shared, keep scrolling:

Hats Off to This Duo

On Oct. 23, Kaley posted a series of photos of her and Tom celebrating the spooktacular season by checking out some pumpkins. For the outing, The Big Bang Theory alum wore a white, long-sleeve shirt underneath a pair of overalls and finished her look with some sunglasses, sneakers and a "Tom's" hat. The Outer Range actor, who has his own "Kaley's" cap, donned a T-shirt and khaki pants.

Excited for a New Season

The parents-to-be can't wait to meet their own little pumpkin in 2023.

Sweet Smooches

Kaley posted a picture of Tom kissing her baby bump.

A Moving Moment

After seeing Selma Blair receive 10s for her final Dancing With the Stars performance, Kaley began to cry, saying, "I can't handle it. I love her." Alongside the video of her tearful reaction, the Flight Attendant star wrote, "Pregnant and @dancingwiththestars I cant. I [heart] you @selmablair!!!"

Future Mom and Dad

Days after announcing her pregnancy, Kaley continued to celebrate by sharing a selfie with Tom along with the word "parents."

Bump Pic

She also gave followers a glimpse into her pregnancy by sharing a new photo of her baby bump. 

Baby on Board

When Kaley announced her pregnancy on Oct. 11, she also shared an up-close-and-personal look at her growing baby bump. (Along with other photos of herself and Tom celebrating the news).

Seeing Double

In a cute photo featuring the actress (and her growing bump) alongside her stunt double, Kaley revealed that she filmed an action movie while "pregnant and horribly sick," adding that her on-set lookalike had to do "all the things as non-pregnant me."

Lifelong Friends

Kaley revealed to fans in a clip shared to her Instagram Stories that she's already introduced her bump a.k.a "bub" to the horses in her life.

Some Much-Needed Rest

Alongside a photo in which she is seen sound asleep, the Flight Attendant star explained that "this was every day between setups."

Pretty in Pink

As a nod to their 2022 Emmys outing, Kaley shared a photo of the couple's red carpet appearance, writing, "Remember when we all laughed realizing this dress would not have fit even a week later."

Overall Happiness

Kaley shared a sweet photo of herself wearing overalls, which also just so happened to match with Tom's attire.

