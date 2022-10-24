Fall in Love With Tom Pelphrey and Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's Pumpkin Outing Photos

Halloween is still a week away, but Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are already celebrating with a few sweet treats for their fans.
The Flight Attendant star shared a series of festive photos of the couple to Instagram Oct. 23. The snaps showed Cuoco and Pelphrey standing in front of a wall of pumpkins as she cradled her baby bump. And in one precious pic, the Ozark actor could be seen kissing The Big Bang Theory alum's belly.
Cuoco, 36, and Pelphrey, 40, announced earlier this month that they're expecting their first child together.
"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," the actress wrote on Oct. 11 alongside several photos of the duo, including pics of them holding up onesies, smiling with her pregnancy tests and revealing the sex of the child by cutting into a cake with pink frosting. She added on Instagram, "Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey!!!"
The happy news comes five months after Cuoco and Pelphrey made their romance Instagram official. "And then it was even MORE BETTER," the Mank celeb wrote on social media upon sharing the baby news. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."
Since revealing their little one is on the way, Cuoco has given fans a few looks at her pregnancy by posting photos of the thrilled parents-to-be and more baby bump pics. To see a few of the images she's shared, keep scrolling: