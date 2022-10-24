The Emotional Story of How Jill Zarin's Daughter Ally Found Out Her Father Was a Sperm Donor

Watch : Jill Zarin Open to Rejoining New RHONY?

Jill Zarin is opening up about one of her family's biggest secrets.

That secret is about the true parentage of her daughter Allyson "Ally" Shapiro, 29. The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared the surprising story of how her daughter found out her real father is actually a sperm donor on the Oct. 24 episode of The Tamron Hall Show.

After struggling with fertility issues with her first husband Steven Shapiro in the early '90s, Jill—who recently appeared on season two of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip—eventually became pregnant with Ally via an anonymous sperm donor. This was something she and Steven planned to take to their grave, although they let a few others in on the secret.

"We told our spouses," Jill—who remarried Bobby Zarin following her and Steven's divorce—told host Tamron Hall. "And my sister, who's a judge and a lawyer. And so, that vault will always be kept because my sister, if anything happened to me, someone on the Earth had to know." Jill said not even her parents were told the truth, that is until Ally made the discovery in her early 20s.