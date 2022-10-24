Sweet Holiday Gifts That Will Have Chocolate Lovers Drooling From Magnolia Bakery, Milk Bar & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This holiday season, we're helping you go all out for the chocolate-obsessed person in your life. Whether you're looking for a holiday party dessert sampler or a world-famous banana pudding pack that can be shipped anywhere in the US, this roundup of the sweetest holiday gifts has got you covered. With limited edition and seasonal gift ideas from brands like Magnolia Bakery, Dylan's Candy Bar, Milk Bar, Godiva and more, there's something for every sweet tooth on this list.
We highly recommend getting your shopping done early so your sweet treats will make it in time for your holiday celebrations, so keep reading to check out the most delicious gifts to give this year!
Simply Chocolate Exclusive Celebration Tower
This exclusive gift set from Simply Chocolate is filled with all kinds of goodies from Ghirardelli, Godiva, Brown & Haley and more. It also comes in beautiful gold packaging.
Dark Chocolate Tackle Box
For the dark chocolate enthusiast in your life, gift them this Dark Chocolate Tackle Box from Dylan's Candy Bar for $26. It comes with a variety of dark chocolate covered nuts, coffee beans and more.
La Maison du Chocolat Chocolate Selection, 16 Pieces
This gift box features 16 delectable handmade chocolates from La Maison du Chocolat. It includes an assortment of milk and dark chocolates with almonds, hazelnuts, fresh Moroccan mint leaves and more. They're made in France and shipped fresh to the U.S. weekly, so you just know these are going to taste amazing.
Williams Sonoma Hot Chocolate Sampler
It's that time of year where all you want to do is curl up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa. This gift set from Williams Sonoma comes with three tins of their best-selling hot chocolate flavors: classic, peppermint and salted caramel. Yummy!
Hot Cocoa Charcuterie Board
Take your love of hot cocoa to the next level with this hot cocoa charcuterie board from Simply Chocolate. It comes with a hot chocolate bomb, marshmallows, peppermint sticks, Ghirardelli chocolate chip cookies and more. It's perfect for your next holiday gathering. It also makes a great gift.
Nostalgia Retro 32-Ounce Hot Chocolate Dispenser
If you'll be making hot cocoa for the whole family, this retro-style hot chocolate dispenser is a must-have for your kitchen. It'll spin and whip your hot chocolate to make it perfectly frothy. No need to go out when you can make gourmet hot cocoa in your very own home.
Knipschildt Eggnog Chocolates
This box of handcrafted European chocolates is ideal for someone with luxe tastes. They're filled with creamy eggnog ganache and a layer of dark chocolate. The packaging it comes in is also really pretty. We're curious to try these ourselves!
Nibblers® Bite Size Cookies Signature Tin
Mrs. Fields makes the most delectable cookies, so these bite size cookie tins will not disappoint. Get the 60-count mini cookie tin with all of Mrs. Fields' most popular flavors for $40. Your mouth will be watering in no time!
Make it Merry Chocolate Gift Basket
If you want to win some points with the chocolate lover in your life, gift this Make It Merry Chocolate Gift Basket from Godiva. It comes with a limited edition truffle chocolate gift box, a Santa box with chocolate truffles, an assorted chocolate gold gift box and more.
The Milk Bar Sampler
If you know someone who is indecisive when it comes to their sweet tooth, gift them this Milk Bar Sampler with truffles, cookies and pie. It has a little bit of everything and comes in super cute packaging, too.
World-Famous Banana Pudding Variety Multipack
Magnolia Bakery's banana pudding needs no introduction, which is why it would make a perfect gift this holiday season. The banana pudding variety multipack ships nationwide and comes with two Red Velvet Banana Pudding cups, two Chocolate Hazelnut Banana Pudding cups and two Classic Banana Pudding cups.
Godiva Limited Edition Sparkle Holiday Chocolate Collection - 19 pieces
You can't go wrong with a box of Godiva chocolates. This 19-piece gift box for $34 comes with seasonal offerings like raspberry ganache twirl, macadamia mosaic, milk caramel and so much more sweet goodness.
Wine Bottle Truffle Box - Box of 12
Give the gift of Sugar Plum's incredible handcrafted chocolate truffles to the person in your life who loves their wine and chocolate.
Holiday Candy Store Mini Cupcake Assortment
Magnolia Bakery offers more than just its world-famous banana pudding, like these holiday mini cupcakes. You can get them in a 24 or 36 count assortment of vanilla and chocolate cupcakes with various candies on top. It's the perfect gift or holiday party dessert.
Milk Chocolate Turtle Gophers - Gift Box of 24
Chopped Georgia pecans and Southern style caramel? Count us in! These mouth-watering treats will be well-received by the chocolate lovers in your life.
Jacques Torres Chocolate Cookie Mix
With a cult-following in New York, you know these chocolate chip cookies are the real deal. Now you can make them at home during your holiday break!
