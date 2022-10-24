Paul Wesley, Phoebe Tonkin Join Vampire Diaries and Originals Casts for "Family Reunion"

The residents of Mystic Falls were reunited once again.
Producer Julie Plec recently shared a TikTok featuring a whole lot of actors from across the Vampire Diaries universe, including The Vampire Diaries stars Paul Wesley, and Candice King as well as The Originals' Phoebe Tonkin, out to dinner together in Georgia. Joining them in the nostalgia-inducing Oct. 23 video were Vampire Diaries alums Matthew Davis and Michael Trevino, and Originals cast members Danielle Campbell, Charles Michael Davis, Nathaniel Buzolic, Riley Voelkel and Steven Krueger.
Julie captioned, "Had a bit of a family reunion last night."
The group was in Georgia for a fan convention called I Was Feeling Epic in Mystic Falls—a reference to the fictional town where the CW shows take place.
This was one reunion we couldn't wait to dig our fangs into—and Julie's followers agreed. One TikTok user wrote, "The reunion that is needed. Everyone alive and happy," with another commenting, "Not me being a 45yo mom tearing up and how simply beautiful this is."
The Vampire Academy showrunner, also posted a series of follow-up TikToks from throughout the convention to commemorate the big reunion.
While not seen at the dinner, Ian Somerholder, who played Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries and Daniel Gillies—who played Elijah Mikaelson in the flagship series and its spinoff—also attended the convention.
But while many of the actors from across the franchise were in attendance, there few a few notable people missing, such as Nina Dobrev, who starred in the series as Elena Gilbert along with Kat Graham (Bonnie Bennett) and Joseph Morgan (Niklaus Mikaelson).
The Vampire Diaries aired for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017 and was followed by the spinoff series The Originals, which premiered in 2013 and ended in 2018. A third series, Legacies, which featured characters from both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, ran for four seasons, ending in 2022.