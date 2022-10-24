Paul Wesley, Phoebe Tonkin Join Vampire Diaries and Originals Casts for "Family Reunion"

Watch : "The Vampire Diaries" Stars Talk Most Epic Scenes

The residents of Mystic Falls were reunited once again.

Producer Julie Plec recently shared a TikTok featuring a whole lot of actors from across the Vampire Diaries universe, including The Vampire Diaries stars Paul Wesley, and Candice King as well as The Originals' Phoebe Tonkin, out to dinner together in Georgia. Joining them in the nostalgia-inducing Oct. 23 video were Vampire Diaries alums Matthew Davis and Michael Trevino, and Originals cast members Danielle Campbell, Charles Michael Davis, Nathaniel Buzolic, Riley Voelkel and Steven Krueger.

Julie captioned, "Had a bit of a family reunion last night."

The group was in Georgia for a fan convention called I Was Feeling Epic in Mystic Falls—a reference to the fictional town where the CW shows take place.

This was one reunion we couldn't wait to dig our fangs into—and Julie's followers agreed. One TikTok user wrote, "The reunion that is needed. Everyone alive and happy," with another commenting, "Not me being a 45yo mom tearing up and how simply beautiful this is."