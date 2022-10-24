Taylor Swift Brings Her "Bejeweled" Track to Life With Dazzling Look

Watch : Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video

Taylor Swift wasn't lying when she sang, "I polish up real nice."

The superstar celebrated the Oct. 21 release of her 10th studio album Midnights with her sparkliest look to date on TikTok. In a nod to her new tracks "Vigilante S--t" and "Bejeweled," Taylor made sure to dress the part.

The singer remixed her signature cat-eye for something that would "make the whole place shimmer," as makeup artist Pat McGrath outlined Taylor's dagger-sharp wing with an explosion of face jewels that extended towards her temples.

Along with the eye gems, Pat drew a ribbon-like line in shades of blue, yellow and black underneath the brow bone. The makeup artist, who used products from her eponymous line, added extra oomph to Taylor's glamorous look with a bold red lip (another one of the singer's signature styles) and a champagne-colored highlighter.

"Draw the cat-eye sharp enough to kill a man," Taylor lip-synced in the short clip, adding another reference to her song with the caption, "On my vigilante s--t again."