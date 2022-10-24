Why Emily Ratajkowski Has Zero Regrets Over the "Most Controversial Dress" She's Worn

Emily Ratajkowski looked back on the scandalous little black dress she wore in 2016, saying, "It caused this whole thing and there was drama."

When it comes to fashionEmily Ratajkowski is not afraid to ruffle some feathers.

The model reminisced over the bold looks she's worn in recent years, including the revealing little black dress she slipped into for the 2016 Harper's Bazaar Icons Party. The sequined Julien Macdonald gown left little to the imagination with its extreme cutouts, plunging neckline and nearly backless design. And while the style might seem tame these days, the 31-year-old said it's considered the "most controversial dress" she's ever put on.

"I was in my 20s and I just hadn't registered that it was so sexy," Emily, who was 26 at the time, said in a Harper's Bazaar video on Oct. 21, "because there is a panel in the middle but it looks like there isn't."

"It caused this whole thing," she went on, "and there was drama."

Emily's look was such a hot topic at the time that Tim Gunn described her outfit as "extremely vulgar" during a 2016 guest appearance on Fashion Police.

"If I saw this at a party, all I could do would be to drink," he stated. "I couldn't eat. There's absolutely no way. This dress is so appallingly vulgar and revealing. Why wear anything?! Why not just take it all off?!"

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The My Body author reflected on Tim's "sexist" comments on the dress, noting, "I was basically called out for wanting attention, which I think is interesting because you go to red carpets for attention, basically."  

As she put it, "It's part of your job as a celebrity."

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

All in all, Emily still stands by her decision to wear the daring design.

"I still like that dress," she simply added. "I still think I look great."

