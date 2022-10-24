What Janelle Monáe Learned About Herself After Coming Out as Nonbinary

Watch : Janelle Monae SHINES in Futuristic Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2022

Janelle Monáe feels free to be her most authentic self.

Back in April, the Grammy nominee revealed that she identifies as nonbinary and doesn't "see myself as a woman, solely." While her candor continues to be praised by those in the LGBTQ+ community, the 36-year-old says she's surprised by all the recognition.

"I don't necessarily look at myself as a trailblazer or someone who's blazed trails," Janelle exclusively told E! News at the 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards. "I've just tried to live authentically and honestly to who I am at that time, and honor that through my art, through the storytelling that I do and as a free-ass motherf--ker."

Since coming out, Janelle said she is able to "feel all of me" while also teaching friends and family what it means to identify as nonbinary.

"I'm patient and as long as I know who I am and how I identify and I honor that, I just feel more light," she said. "I feel freer and I feel like there's a lot more work to do when we're talking about nonbinary storytellers and communities. If we can get more visibility, then I think a lot of people will be more educated."