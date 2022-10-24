Succession’s New Trailer Teases “Rebel Alliance” and Season 4 Premiere Date

We're going to see more of the "L to the OG" very soon.
That's right: Succession has unveiled its season four premiere date during its latest teaser. According to HBO, the show's next chapter will be coming to the network in spring 2023.
But that's not all that the fan-favorite show teased in the new clip. In an ominous tone, patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) warned how he'll be hitting back at threats to media conglomerate Waystar Royco, which he decided would be merged with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård)'s GoJo at the end of season three.
"Everything I try to do, people turn against me," Roy explains in the teaser, which premiered during Oct. 23's House of the Dragon finale. "I'm 100 feet tall. These people are pygmies."
And who are these threats, exactly? Succession fans know well enough by now that naturally, they come from within Roy's family, who strongly disagreed with the sale as a threat to their own power.
"Here they are," eldest son Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) says of siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook). "The rebel alliance."
Later in the teaser, Kendall goes on to brand the group "new gen Roys" with "a song to sing."
But perhaps the most exciting part of the clip is the last scene, in which Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) finally confronts Shiv over brewing issues in their marriage—like Tom ratting out the siblings to their father in the season three finale, for example.
"Should we talk about what happened?" he asks Shiv.
In response, she just gives him a withering stare.
Previously-released clips of the upcoming chapter also tease the impending war between Logan and his children, with Logan declaring that he's "killing the opposition" in one emotional scene.
"I'm going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder," he said. "I love it here. I f--king love it!"
Succession season four premieres spring 2023.