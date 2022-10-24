House of the Dragon Creator Teases “Bloody Feast to Come” After Season 1 Finale

Watch : Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?

(Warning: This article features spoilers for House of the Dragon.)

House of the Dragon is only heating up.

After the Game of Thrones prequel's season one finale—which saw a particularly saddening death in Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy)'s young son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault)—co-creator Ryan Condal is making sure fans are bracing for even more violent ends going forward.

"Season one was setting the table for a very bloody feast to come," he told Entertainment Weekly in a feature published Oct. 24. "The reason that I wanted to really spend our time doing this is because I wanted everybody to understand who all of these characters were and the long history they had behind them—behind their fathers and their grandfathers—that led us to this point where they end up fighting a civil war against each other."

But now that all the main players have been introduced, Condal says season one is just the tipping point for the Targaryens' civil war.